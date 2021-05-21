BBN Tonight (5-20-21)

The post-season is just about underway for not one, but TWO star-studded UK Athletics programs. The Kentucky softball team is gearing up to host the Lexington Regional, and the golf team prepares for its first NCAA Championship appearance since 1992. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo host, and LEX18 Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck joins the show with an exciting update ahead of this weekend!

Hear from Kentucky women's golf coach Golda Borst and three of her key players - Jensen Castle, Rikke Svejgaard Nielsen and Laney Frye. How are they preparing for the NCAA Championship? Plus, meet their team mascot... An adorable dog named MOSE!

Plus, AD helps clinch an important win for the Lakers. We have the latest in all things "BBNBA."

