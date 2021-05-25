BBN Tonight 5-24-21

LEX18 — Kentucky Softball is headed to the Super Regional to face Alabama. Baseball got a big win over Vanderbilt to close their regular season, women's golf finished top 20 at the NCAA Championships and Liam Draxl has secured his place in the Sweet 16. Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer break it all down for you.

Tom Leach is joining us to talk Kentucky Football and Basketball and a little NBA.

Then, Maggie Davis sits down with UK baseball player and fifth-year senior TJ Collett. They talk about the phone call that changed his plans, how his family's personal heartbreak led him to the Jessie Rees Foundation, and how he's going out on his own terms. The Wildcats begin SEC Tournament play Tuesday morning, and we'll have the latest on BBN Tonight: