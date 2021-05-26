BBN Tonight (5-25-21)

The Kentucky baseball team falls to Florida in the first round. We'll have a recap from the SEC Tournament. UK men's tennis star Liam Draxl, on the other hand, lives to see another day in his post-season play. We have the latest.

Then, Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk with Rob Williams, the biomechanics expert working with two of UK football's quarterbacks, Beau Allen and Will Levis. What has he seen from each of them so far this summer?

Our graduation series continues with Eddie Brooks, a former UK baseball player who came back to school 30 years later to earn his degree. His wife and daughters were there on May 15th, when Eddie, now the head baseball coach at Frederick Douglass High School, walked across the stage to receive his diploma. Hear from Eddie as well as current UK baseball coach, Nick Mingione. Story by Maggie Davis.