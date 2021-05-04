BBN Tonight 5-3-21

It was a historic NFL Draft for the Wildcats! Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down the biggest draft moves of the weekend and analyze where your favorite Wildcats will start their pro careers.

Meet JuTahn McClain! The Kentucky football sophomore talks with Keith about his patience, his changing role this season, how he fits into Liam Coen's new offensive scheme AND how to say his name! Hint: you're probably saying it wrong...

Then, Tom Leach joins the show to talk Davion Mintz (possibly) heading to NBA. What does Nolan Hickman's de-commitment mean for the state of the Kentucky basketball program? We break it all down.