BBN Tonight 5-31-22

John Calipari has found his next assistant coach. We have more on K.T. Turner and what he could bring to the table for the Wildcats.

Then, Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione and UK Sports Network play-by-play broadcaster Darren Headrick join the show to talk about the end of the Bat Cats season. Were the Cats snubbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee? And what's next for the team now that the off-season has arrived?

We also cover more headlines from around the world of UK Athletics, including an amazing reaction by a FRESHMAN who's already checked one major accomplishment off of her collegiate career's to-do list. Plus, the UK soccer program is hosting several camps this summer. Watch to find out which one might be the right fit for your child or team.

Stick around because our good friend Mike Pratt is battling cancer once again, and he needs the BBN's help. Go to https://givesendgo.com/mikepratt to donate.