BBN Tonight 5-5-21

Kentucky has officially landed transfer CJ Fredrick! The former Iowa Hawkeye is now a Wildcat - what does it mean for John Calipari's program? Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer break it down for you. Plus, Jamin Davis has a message about the state of UK footbal, Drake Jackson is on the "All-Underrated team" (and we couldn't agree more!), and UK women's basketball has added a new strength and conditioning coach to its staff.

Then, Kentucky softball head coach Rachel Lawson talks with Keith and Anna about how her team is feeling heading into the post-season. Several Wildcats are on big watch lists as the regular season winds down, and the Cats are feeling inspired by another UK program...

Plus, Anna and Keith break down the latest news and notes on all of your favorite Wildcats in the NBA, including Julius Randle, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Jamal Murray and more!

Riley Welch talked with Kyle Tucker of The Athletic about the hardships he and the rest of the UK basketball team has faced in the past year, including emotional tributes to his late teammates, Ben Jordan and Terrence Clarke.