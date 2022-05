Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo host and have the latest UK Athletics headlines, including how two Wildcats have qualified for the U.S. Women's Open and the watch list Abby Steiner is STILL on as the end of the season approaches...

Maggie Davis sits down with UK football offensive lineman Eli Cox ahead of his graduation weekend. Then, she talks with two members and the coach of the Kentucky Stunt program after their inaugural season on campus.