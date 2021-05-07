Watch
BBN Tonight 5-6-21

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 06, 2021
Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman have been added to the Kentucky Men's Basketball staff. Filling the spots left open after the departures of Joel Justus and Tony Barbee. New basketball transfer CJ Fredrick is no stranger to Rupp Arena.

Men's Soccer is playing tonight in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament at 9PM in Cary, North Carolina. Head Coach Johan Cedergran previews that for us.

Kentucky Women's Golf is headed to the post season for the 7th time in 11 seasons under head coach Golda Borst. We catch up with her ahead of the NCAA Regionals.

