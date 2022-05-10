Watch
BBN Tonight 5-9-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 09, 2022
BBN Tonight full episode 5-9-22
Cats at the Derby + Tom Leach (5-9-22)
UK Baseball's HUGE upset (5-9-22)
Luke Fortner's graduation story (5-9-22)
CROWN HER! Rhyne Howard's WNBA Debut (5-9-22)

Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis are joined by Tom Leach to recap Rich Strike's shocking win in the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky basketball's new addition Adou Thiero, and a great picture of Oscar Tshiebwe. Plus, how about all of this Will Levis off-season buzz?!

Speaking of Levis, he joined Wan'Dale Robinson and TyTy Washington inside Churchill Downs for the trio's first Derby. We talked with them on the red carpet!

Kentucky baseball pulled off a shocking upset of its own over the weekend, defeating the No. 1 team in the country inside Kentucky Proud Park. The softball team also earned a series win - see their recently-decided path to an SEC Championship. The UK men's tennis program is advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. Hear from one of the players who made that happen!

Stick around because it's been a big week for Rhyne Howard! Check out her stat line from her WNBA debut.

