BBN Tonight 6-1-21

The NCAA's dead period is officially OVER, so in-person recruiting has resumed for all of Kentucky's programs. Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer talk all things NBA Playoffs (including another injury for Anthony Davis AND more jerks in the stands...), as well as the latest for Cats in the NFL. Lynn Bowden opens up about his rookie season, and Jamin Davis is a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year?! We like those odds!

Then, UK track and field star Lance Lang talks about his run in the dark, the Cats upcoming trip to the NCAA Championships and his favorite "walk-up" song (do they have those in track?).

Tom Leach joins Keith and Anna to talk NBA Playoffs (including Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and Immanuel Quickley) and what in-person visits mean for the state of UK recruiting.

Plus, it's almost time for this year's UK Athletics Select-A-Seat day. Call (800) 928-2287 or email groupsales@uky.edu to schedule a time to visit the UK ticket office to select your season ticket location. Thanks for watching!