BBN Tonight 6-10-21

It's a big YAHTZEE for the UK football team - Jacquez Jones is a Wildcat! The Ole Miss transfer led his former team in tackles last season, and co-hosts Eli Gehn and Maggie Davis are breaking down what his commitment could mean for UK's linebacker room this fall. We'll also go behind-the-scenes with The Backpack Program of Laurel County, alongside a few familiar faces with the Kentucky basketball program.

It's Lance Ware night! We have the big man mic'd up at Kentucky basketball camp. Then, Maggie Davis sits down with him for an exclusive interview. Kentucky is one of the only programs where an incoming sophomore has to make an announcement about returning to school, but Lance Ware did! What was his HONEST assessment of last season, and what are his expectations for the incoming one?

It's Landon Young's world, and we're all just living in it. The former Wildcat has officially signed with the New Orleans Saints, and we couldn't be more proud!