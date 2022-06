Kentucky Women's Track and Field takes 3rd place at the NCAA Championships behind a record setting day for Abby Steiner who won two titles and finished in the top 10 of four events on Saturday. Plus, we're continuing to unveil 5 women every night as part of the top 50 women athletes of the Title IX era at UK. And we Mic'd up Jack Goose Givens and his grandson Jaylen at Kentucky's Father-Son Basketball Camp.