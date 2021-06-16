BBN Tonight 6-15-21

Posted at 8:10 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 20:10:25-04
UK Athletics and BBN Tonight unveil the 2021 UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class. We're joined by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. Plus, we're back at camp for our exclusive Kentucky Basketball coverage, tonight we're talking to Sahvir Wheeler.
