BBN Tonight 6-21-21

Co-hosts Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis break down the latest Supreme Court ruling on the NCAA and anti-trust laws alongside the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach. They'll also discuss Devin Booker's historic performance for the Suns AND the latest in the UK football quarterback battle.

Then, it's time for TyTy Washington night! We have the Kentucky point guard mic'd up during a UK basketball camp in Midway Kentucky. Washington also sits down for an exclusive interview with Maggie Davis.

Be sure to follow along with us on social media: