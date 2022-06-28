Maggie Davis and Josh Berrian host tonight's show and have the latest news for Big Blue Nation, including more on how the Kentucky track and field program was able to dominate at the sport's National Championships. Hear from Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner! One UK football signee also earned a gold medal over the weekend. Meet Jordan Anthony, the dual-sport athlete!

Later, Josh and Maggie are joined by Tom Leach to talk about TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe at the NBA Draft, Chris Livingston's role on this year's basketball team, and Will Levis at the Manning Passing Academy.

Rhyne Howard has the chance to do something truly special, and it'll be announced tomorrow! We have the latest.