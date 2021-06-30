BBN Tonight 6-29-21

It was Boogie over Booker in Game Five. We'll look at how Demarcus Cousins helped get it done for the Clippers, despite Devin Booker's 31 points for Phoenix. Plus, hear why Cousins thinks the LA organization is the right fit for him.

It's two for one night! We have a mic'd up segment featuring TWO members of the Kentucky basketball team. Our Eli Gehn also sits down with both Kareem Watkins and Zan Payne.

The mic'd up fun doesn't stop there. We have an inside look at UK basketball camp, thanks to our boss, LEX18 News Director Brial Neal and his son, Jack!