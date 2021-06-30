Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 6-29-21

items.[0].image.alt
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 20:05:42-04
BBN Tonight 6-29-21
BBN Tonight headlines + walk-ons MIC'D UP (6-29-21)
Meet Kareem Watkins (6-29-21)
Meet ZAN PAYNE (6-29-21)
Brian and Jack Neal - MIC'D UP (6-29-21)

It was Boogie over Booker in Game Five. We'll look at how Demarcus Cousins helped get it done for the Clippers, despite Devin Booker's 31 points for Phoenix. Plus, hear why Cousins thinks the LA organization is the right fit for him.

It's two for one night! We have a mic'd up segment featuring TWO members of the Kentucky basketball team. Our Eli Gehn also sits down with both Kareem Watkins and Zan Payne.

The mic'd up fun doesn't stop there. We have an inside look at UK basketball camp, thanks to our boss, LEX18 News Director Brial Neal and his son, Jack!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight