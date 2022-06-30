Maggie Davis + Keith Farmer talk Kentucky football running backs, Ramon Jefferson and Dee Beckwith. They also have a look at all of the transfer portal additions, and they hear from some adorable "campers!"

Josh Berrian talks with UK basketball freshman Adou Thiero about why Kentucky has always been his "dream school," how the transition to college ball has been so far, and his unexpected growth spurt (that might still be happening?!).

Rhyne Howard is a WNBA All-Star and Abby Steiner needs you help! Go to UKAthletics.com/SteinerSpeed now to vote.