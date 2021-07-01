Watch
BBN Tonight 6-30-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 20:05:06-04
UK football headlines with Dick Gabriel (6-30-21)
Oscar Tshiebwe - MIC'D UP (6-30-21)
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Oscar Tshiebwe (6-30-21)
Blue Got In (6-30-21)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by Dick Gabriel to talk all things UK football. How excited is the BBN for September 4th, and how much can we ACTUALLY learn from watching Will Levis videos on TikTok?! Plus, five Wildcats are Pro Football Focus All-SEC selections.

Oscar Tshiebwe is back in Lexington and practicing with the UK basketball team. We have him mic'd up at camp PLUS an exclusive, one-on-one interview.

The Kentucky volleyball team has earned another honor. The National Champions were recognized at last night's Cincinnati Reds game - get an inside look at their evening!

