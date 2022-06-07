BBN Tonight 6-6-22

Keith Farmer sits down with John Calipari for part two of their interview to talk about UK basketball's facilities and revamping Big Blue Madness. Click here to watch part one.

Then, Keith and Anna Tarullo are joined by Tom Leach for more on the day's headlines, including Coach Cal's latest comments, the upcoming trip to the Bahamas, and the expectations for a sophomore season Daimion Collins.

Stick around because Anna has an announcement to make at the end of the show!