BBN Tonight 6-6-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 20:00:14-04
BBN Tonight full episode 6-6-22
John Calipari on facilities, Big Blue Madness (6-6-22)
Tom Leach talks UK basketball (6-6-22)
UK Athletics headlines (6-6-22)
Sending Anna Tarullo our love! (6-6-22)

Keith Farmer sits down with John Calipari for part two of their interview to talk about UK basketball's facilities and revamping Big Blue Madness. Click here to watch part one.

Then, Keith and Anna Tarullo are joined by Tom Leach for more on the day's headlines, including Coach Cal's latest comments, the upcoming trip to the Bahamas, and the expectations for a sophomore season Daimion Collins.

Stick around because Anna has an announcement to make at the end of the show!

