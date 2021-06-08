BBN Tonight 6-7-21

It's Keion Brooks Jr. night on BBN Tonight! We have an exclusive, sit-down interview with the UK basketball junior, plus we have him mic'd up. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo host.

Chasity Patterson joins the show to discuss her first professional basketball contract - she's heading to Greece! Anna and Keith catch up with the former UK women's basketball point guard to talk all things BBN and pro basketball.

Plus, it's the LAST DAY to vote for TJ Collett for the Senior CLASS Award. Do your part, BBN, and vote for TJ here: http://www.seniorclassaward.com/vote/