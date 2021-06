LEX18 — It's CJ Fredrick night! He's mic'd up at camp and sitting down with BBN Tonight for an exclusive interview. Plus, the UK football team is back on campus! How many days until Sept. 4th?!

We also have an inside look at the UK football alumni golf outing, which was held this week to raise money for the late John Schlarman's children and their college funds.

And three UK divers are competing at the Olympic Trials. How did they do?!