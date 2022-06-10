Watch
BBN Tonight 6-9-22

Posted at 8:05 PM, Jun 09, 2022
BBN Tonight 6-9-22
UK Associate AD Sandy Bell on 50 Years of Title IX 6-9-22
First 5 UKTop50 Members Unveiled 6-9-22
Coach Calipari on New Assistant K.T. Turner 6-9-22

The University of Kentucky has already been celebrating 50 years of title IX, the legislation was passed in 1972. These days, Kentucky has 13 women's sports and hundreds of female athletes on campus who receive support thanks to this landmark legislation.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passing this summer, on June 23rd we'll be counting down to that date here on BBN Tonight and LEX 18 with the unveiling of the top 50 women athletes in Kentucky Athletics in the Title IX era. Tonight we unveil the first five, in no particular order.

