BBN Tonight 7-1-21

HE'S BACK! Davion Mintz is returning for another season at Kentucky. Mike Pratt breaks it down with Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo.

It's also day one of name, image and likeness. Kash Daniel joins the show to talk about how it will affect UK's student athletes. Plus, what would a junior Kash Daniel be thinking about today, and could this change in-state recruiting?

Plus, Devin Booker is heading to the NBA finals. Hear from the newly crowned Western Conference Champion following his 22-point performance in the Suns game six win over the Clippers.

The UK volleyball team is still celebrating its National Championship alongside the Big Blue Nation. The recent trophy tour has given the team, including incoming senior Alli Stumler, a sneak peak of what life could look like during the new name, image and likeness era. Anna and Keith discuss.