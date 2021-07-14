BBN Tonight 7-13-21

Darren Headrick joins the show to break down Kentucky baseball's MLB Draft selections, the Bat Cats off-season moves in the transfer portal and UK's new assistant coach. He'll also weigh in on this year's UK women's basketball team - how high is Rhyne Howard's ceiling for her final season of collegiate basketball?

Then, Keith Farmer shows you what former UK/NFL tight end Jacob Tamme is doing these days to help change the lives of wounded veterans in our area. Meet this year's recipient and hear his touching story.

Plus, Anna Tarullo talks with UK track athlete/social media star Masai Russell. She'll talk about how she's planning on capitalizing on name, image and likeness laws as well as talking about her experience at the Olympic Trials.

Finally, You HAVE to see Mike Edwards new tattoo...