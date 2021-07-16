BBN Tonight 7-15-21

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are back on the golf course tonight, bringing you the latest and greatest in UK Athletics news. First, they'll discuss the Barbasol Championships, the PGA Tour's only stop in the Bluegrass.

Hear from Devin Booker following his 42-point performance in game four of the NBA Finals, see the good news coming to the UK baseball program, and check out where Coach Cal and Brad Calipari's seats were for last night's NBA finals game! Hint: they're good seats...

Then, it's (almost) football time in the Bluegrasssssss. Go behind-the-scenes with the UK football staff for a new edition of the team's performance roundtable.

It's shaping up to be a Big Blue Tokyo. Meet another Wildcat who's preparing to compete on the international stage, Peter Wetzlar. Click here to meet the other Cats who are Olympics-bound this summer.

Former women's basketball point guard Jaida Roper is returning to Lexington this summer, and she's bringing Bam Adebayo and Ashton Hagans with her. Find out how you can join the fun!

Don't forget to follow along with us on social media for up to the minute updates on the Wildcats: