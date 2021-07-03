BBN Tonight 7-2-21

It's day 2 of the name, image and likeness era in college sports. We have the latest developments from UK Athletics, including a message from former Kentucky basketball players. UK softball player Kayla Kowalik brings home a national award, Benny Snell plans his return trip to Kentucky, and a few former Wildcats are teaming up to help current student athletes. Plus, we have an emotional scene at the Junior Barbasol tournament, where the championship trophy was renamed for the late UK golfer, Cullan Brown.

Then, Kentucky football legend Tim Couch joins the show! He'll talk about his High School Hall of Fame induction, his career at UK, the new NIL rules and yes, how he's still trying to make Eastern Kentucky proud.

Plus, meet the former UK women's basketball player who's taking over Hollywood! Anna talks with Keyla Snowden, who's working on "The Big Shot" on Disney+, alongside John Stamos.

The results are in for the Directors Cup. See how Kentucky Athletics fared this season...