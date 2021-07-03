Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 7-2-21

items.[0].image.alt
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 20:05:40-04
BBN Tonight 7-2-21
BBN Tonight headlines 7-2-21
Tim Couch joins the show (7-2-21)
Keyla Snowden on "The Big Shot" (7-2-21)
The results are in... (7-2-21)

It's day 2 of the name, image and likeness era in college sports. We have the latest developments from UK Athletics, including a message from former Kentucky basketball players. UK softball player Kayla Kowalik brings home a national award, Benny Snell plans his return trip to Kentucky, and a few former Wildcats are teaming up to help current student athletes. Plus, we have an emotional scene at the Junior Barbasol tournament, where the championship trophy was renamed for the late UK golfer, Cullan Brown.

Then, Kentucky football legend Tim Couch joins the show! He'll talk about his High School Hall of Fame induction, his career at UK, the new NIL rules and yes, how he's still trying to make Eastern Kentucky proud.

Plus, meet the former UK women's basketball player who's taking over Hollywood! Anna talks with Keyla Snowden, who's working on "The Big Shot" on Disney+, alongside John Stamos.

The results are in for the Directors Cup. See how Kentucky Athletics fared this season...

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight