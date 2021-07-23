Watch
BBN Tonight 7-22-21

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:10 PM, Jul 22, 2021
Potential Expansion 7-22-21
SEC Media Days Mississippi State 7-22-21
SEC Media Days Vanderbilt 7-22-21
20 Cats in the Olympics 7-22-21

We're talking about potential SEC expansion after reports that Texas and Oklahoma are looking to get out of the Big 12 and join the SEC. Plus, it's the final day of SEC Media days here from Missouri, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

