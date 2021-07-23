BBN Tonight 7-22-21

Posted at 8:10 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 20:10:19-04
We're talking about potential SEC expansion after reports that Texas and Oklahoma are looking to get out of the Big 12 and join the SEC. Plus, it's the final day of SEC Media days here from Missouri, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.
