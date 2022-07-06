Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk with Tom Leach about all of the latest UK football news and Vince Marrow tweets! They also have an update on Chris Oats and the 22 Oats Strong foundation.

Staying Oats Strong (6-10-22)

Then, Keith interviews UK wide receiver freshman Jordan Anthony, who also excels on the track.

Plus, Austin Pollack has the story of one UK super fan who's ensured the Wildcats will leave a permanent mark on her life. See how she's "inked a deal!" with John Calipari.