BBN Tonight 7-5-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 05, 2022
BBN Tonight full episode 7-5-22
Tom Leach on UK football (7-5-22)
One-on-one: JORDAN ANTHONY (7-5-22)
Inking a deal with John Calipari (7-5-22)
UK Swim & Dive releases schedule (7-5-22)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk with Tom Leach about all of the latest UK football news and Vince Marrow tweets! They also have an update on Chris Oats and the 22 Oats Strong foundation.

Staying Oats Strong (6-10-22)

Then, Keith interviews UK wide receiver freshman Jordan Anthony, who also excels on the track.

Plus, Austin Pollack has the story of one UK super fan who's ensured the Wildcats will leave a permanent mark on her life. See how she's "inked a deal!" with John Calipari.

