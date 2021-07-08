BBN Tonight 7-7-21

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are in the studio breaking down the latest news for BBN, including Madison Lilley being named SEC Athlete of the Year and Devin Booker in the NBA Finals. Plus, it's a Kentucky basketball reunion in the USA Basketball practices! Hear from Tyler Herro.

Then, Anna heads to the football facility to sit down with UK legend Benny Snell. What is he up to this off-season, why is it important to him to come back to Lexington, and where did all that "Snell Yeah" stuff come from, anyway?!

Tom Leach also joins the show to talk through the latest UK Athletics headlines, including Davion Mintz's decision to return to Kentucky. Would you place a bet on Jamin Davis as Defensive Rookie of the Year?!

Set your alarms, BBN! UK football single game tickets go on sale Thursday, July 8th at 9 a.m. See the team's promotional schedule and learn how you can get your tickets secured for a packed Kroger Field. Thanks for watching!