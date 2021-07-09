BBN Tonight 7-8-21

Davion Mintz joins the show to talk about his decision to return to Kentucky and his goals for this season. Plus, is he ready for all of those "old man" jokes?!

Then, former Cat Riley Welch joins Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo in the studio to preview game two of the NBA Finals, which feature Devin Booker! He also weighs in on Isaiah Jackson's potential landing spot in this year's NBA Draft and how name, image and likeness laws will help the Wildcats.

You thought we were done talking about Devin Booker? THINK AGAIN. Hear from his dad, Melvin, ahead of Thursday's game - what did Devin learn when he was playing for Kentucky? Plus, Booker is also bringing home awards for his service OFF the court.

Plus, we catch up with the National Champions - Kentucky volleyball! Hear from Craig Skinner and Azhani Tealer.