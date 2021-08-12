BBN Tonight 8-11-21

BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis break down the day's biggest headlines, focusing on the offensive progress Kentucky is seeing throughout fall camp. Vince Marrow has a QB update, Liam Coen has a WR/RB update, and we have a pre-season poll update...

Then, Kentucky golfer Jensen Castle talks with Anna about her championship victory and a mind-blowing injury... And the latest installment of Kentucky football's round table discussions. This one is focused on fifth year senior Zach Johnson.

Stick around, because we have information on how you can help UK's National Champions kick off their season. It's Kentucky volleyball's annual fan day! We have all of the details you need. See you there!