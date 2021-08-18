BBN Tonight 8-17-21

LEX18 — We spent the morning at Kentucky football practice, so we’re bringing the BBN a full report! Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down what we saw out of QB1, Will Levis, plus the wide receiver room, a position change on the offensive line, and a group of seniors who were stepping up as teachers.

Plus, Eli Gehn takes us behind-the-scenes at Kentucky volleyball fan day! Hear from head coach Craig Skinner and key returner Alli Stumler. Don't forget - tickets are on sale now! The Cats are in good shape in the first rankings of the season.. With an EARLY opportunity to move up! Then, the UK football team shows off their lighter side... With some of the best AND worst jokes we've ever heard.

Have a day, AJ Rose! Hear from the former Wildcat after he recorded an impressive pre-season game with the Vikings. Check out those numbers...