BBN Tonight 8-19-21

LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:05:40-04
BBN Tonight headlines 8-19-21
Tom Leach joins the show (8-19-21)
Who's your celeb lookalike?! (8-19-21)
Shoutout Tyler Herro (8-19-21)

Six Kentucky football players have been charged with burglary, one also with wanton endangerment. We have the latest statements from UK Athletics and head coach Mark Stoops.

Then, it was defense day for the Wildcats. Hear from defensive coordinator Brad White and a few of his players. Plus, the voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach joins the show to break down some of the day's other big news items, including UK's youngest linebackers, the quarterback decision and changes on the Big Blue Wall.

Don't forget to tune into BBN Gameday this Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX18 News, when Keith Farmer, Anna Tarullo and the UK Sports Network's Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro get you ready for football season.

