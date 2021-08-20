BBN Tonight 8-19-21

Six Kentucky football players have been charged with burglary, one also with wanton endangerment. We have the latest statements from UK Athletics and head coach Mark Stoops.

Then, it was defense day for the Wildcats. Hear from defensive coordinator Brad White and a few of his players. Plus, the voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach joins the show to break down some of the day's other big news items, including UK's youngest linebackers, the quarterback decision and changes on the Big Blue Wall.

