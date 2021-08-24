Watch
BBN Tonight 8-23-21

Posted at 8:05 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 20:05:27-04

LEX18 — UK football held its final scrimmage of fall camp this weekend. Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down the latest, including injury updates on JJ Weaver and Jacquez Jones. Plus, Stoops called the day "about 50/50" on offense and defense. That's good, right?!

The Voice of the Wildcats, TOM LEACH, joins the show! He'll talk about Saturday's scrimmage, plus how Will Levis is looking, the competition on the defensive line and how Marquan McCall is upping his game.

Kyra Elzy sits down with Anna to preview her second season as the Kentucky women's basketball team's head coach.

Then, Chris Rodriguez and Wan'Dale Robinson have a message for you, BBN!

