BBN Tonight (8-30-21)

It's officially game week for UK Football. Can you believe it?! Hear from head coach Mark Stoops as he prepares his team for the first game of the season.

We also got our hands on the first official depth chart of the season. Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer are breaking it down with the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach. He'll also weigh in on the newly-released UK basketball non-conference schedule, including a New Year's Eve game against Tubby Smith and High Point University. Plus, how is Tom preparing for his first radio broadcast of the season?!

Then, it's our story on Will Levis and how he won the starting job.