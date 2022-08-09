BBN Tonight 8-8-22

Keith Farmer is with the UK basketball team in the Bahamas! Hear his report on night No. 1, see the hilarious t-shirts the team arrived wearing, check out their new uniforms, and hear why assistant coach Chin Coleman thinks this trip could be the key to UK having an advantage over their opponents this season. Keith will have a full report from the team's open practice tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.

Plus, Maggie Davis and Anna Tarullo talk about their takeaways from Kentucky football fan day and open practice and check in with the fans themselves!

BBN Gameday returns to the airwaves this week. Join us Saturday on LEX 18 News at 9 a.m. for the latest on the Cats: