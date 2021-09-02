BBN Tonight (9-1-21)

LEX18 — There are just three more days until Kentucky kicks off its football season, and Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are getting you ready for it! Hear from Liam Coen, Chris Rodriguez and Will Levis, as the Cats prepare to show off their brand new offense for the first time.

Then, it's our exclusive interview with JJ Weaver. Our Maggie Davis sits down with the outside linebacker as he gears up for his return to the field following an ACL injury last season. They talk about how he's feeling heading into the first game, an insane bet he's made with the defense, and who he wants to honor with his play this season.

BBN Tonight

Plus, we're reliving some of our favorite moments from the Mark Stoops era! Which one stands out to you?!

We also have updated information on how you can donate to Chris Oats and his family, and grab a sweet t-shirt, too! Make sure you're ordering your "22 Oats Strong" shirt directly from his family in order to ensure the money is going to Chris and his medical fund.

Here's your friendly reminder to join us this Saturday at 9 a.m. on LEX18 News for a special edition of BBN Gameday to kick off the season in style! Our team is coming to you live from Kroger Field to get you ready for Kentucky's noon kickoff. You can also watch the show right here on our website.