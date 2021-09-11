BBN Tonight 9-10-21

Kentucky vs. Missouri kicks off inside Kroger Field tomorrow, so Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are getting you ready. Hear from head coaches Mark Stoops and Eliah Drinkwitz, who seem to have differing approaches to Saturday's game... Plus, Maggie Davis takes a look back at the dramatic ending to UK's game against Missouri in 2018, including a touchdown catch from CJ Conrad the BBN will never forget.

Then, Eli Gehn talks with offensive lineman Eli Cox after his first start in the blue and white. The right guard talks about playing for the home team, an interesting approach to fines, how he's earning playing time and his dream job. Wait for it...

Plus, LEX18 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck has a special story ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Meet Lt. Col. Tab Brinkman - a University of Kentucky graduate and one of the pilots who's led the flyovers over the stadium before games.

We also have a special message from Mark Stoops on how you can continue to support Chris Oats and his family. They're currently raising money for a wheelchair accessible van to help Chris in his everyday life. For more information and to donate, head to 22OatsStrong.com now

Thanks for watching, and we'll see you Saturday at noon for a special edition of BBN Gameday.