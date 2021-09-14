BBN Tonight 9-13-21

Kentucky beat Missouri 35-28 inside a packed Kroger Field on Saturday, and we're showing you exactly how they did it. Hear from Mark Stoops, Brad White and Chris Rodriguez. Plus, Eli Cox gets the credit for a late-game touchdown, and we have the latest injury report on two key defenders.

Then, Tom Leach joins Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo. They dive even deeper into Kentucky's latest win, including on that wild moment when Will Levis lowered his shoulder AND how UK's cornerback play can improve throughout the season.

Plus, tailgates with Tarullo! Did yours make the cut?! If you'll be near Kroger Field this Saturday when Chattanooga comes to town, tweet us your location, and you just might make it on the show next week: