BBN Tonight 9-20-21

Anna Tarullo and Maggie Davis review Kentucky's win over Chattanooga and look ahead to the Cats first road trip of the season, at South Carolina this Saturday. Hear from Mark Stoops, Liam Coen, Brad White and Will Levis.

This weekend was filled with big wins for Kentucky's volleyball team, plus the men's and women's soccer programs. The basketball team has also announced dates and details for another pre-season event.

Then, Anna talks with UK women's soccer star, Jordyn Rhodes following the program's win over Bellarmine Sunday night. The Cats are gearing up for SEC play. What are the team's goals? Plus, the story of how UK's leading scorer almost quit the sport all together...

It was a fun Sunday for former Wildcat Mike Edwards, who grabbed not one, but TWO interceptions turned touchdowns against the Falcons. Hear from Edwards after the pick six extravaganza.