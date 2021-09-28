BBN Tonight 9-27-21

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down Kentucky's win over South Carolina. Hear from Mark Stoops and Will Levis, as they discuss UK's hard-fought win in a tough road environment.

Our Eli Gehn traveled with the team this weekend, and we have his report from Columbia.

Then, the voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach joins the show. He'll discuss Kentucky's turnover troubles, the young stars on defense, how tight end Izayah Cummings is developing and the upcoming UK vs. Florida game.

AND an update on DeAndre Square and TINK! Don't miss it...