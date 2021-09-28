Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight 9-27-21

items.[0].image.alt
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 20:05:41-04
BBN Tonight 9-27-21
Cats over Gamecocks (9-27-21)
Eli's report from Columbia (9-27-21)
Tom's Take on South Carolina (9-27-21)
An update on TINK (9-27-21)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo break down Kentucky's win over South Carolina. Hear from Mark Stoops and Will Levis, as they discuss UK's hard-fought win in a tough road environment.

Our Eli Gehn traveled with the team this weekend, and we have his report from Columbia.

Then, the voice of the Wildcats Tom Leach joins the show. He'll discuss Kentucky's turnover troubles, the young stars on defense, how tight end Izayah Cummings is developing and the upcoming UK vs. Florida game.

AND an update on DeAndre Square and TINK! Don't miss it...

BBN GAMEDAY 9 AM

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps