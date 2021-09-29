Watch
BBN Tonight 9-28-21

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 28, 2021
Charges Dismissed! 9-28-21
Men's Soccer Captain Bailey Rouse 9-28-21
Curtis Burch talks with TJ Beisner 9-28-21
SEC Players of the Week! 9-28-21

Kentucky vs. Florida is officially a sold out game. Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer preview the matchup, including the latest comments from Gators coach Dan Mullen. He didn't know Wan'Dale Robinson's name... WHAT?! We give you the FULL context of that quote... We also have a legal update on the six UK football players who had all charges dismissed by the grand jury.

Then, UK men's soccer captain Bailey Rouse joins the show to talk about the big week ahead for the Wildcats.

TJ Beisner and Curtis Burch sit down to discuss the latest in Kentucky basketball.

Awards don't stop for the UK volleyball team. See which two freshmen are already impressing the rest of the conference.

