BBN Tonight 9-29-21

LEX18 — If you feel an extra buzz in the air, don't be alarmed... It's not just you! It's the excitement surrounding Kentucky vs. Florida, kicking off SO SOON. Liam Coen and Brenden Bates talk Cats vs. Gators, Mark Stoops weighs in on the six previously suspended UK football players, more watch lists for Wan'Dale Robinson and Luke Fortner, and it's the first day of Kentucky basketball practice.

Then, it's our exclusive conversation with Izayah Cummings. The wide receiver turned tight end talks with our Maggie Davis about his season so far, including his touchdown catch against Chattanooga and touchdown-security block against South Carolina. Plus, how is he feeling heading into his first game against the Gators?

The UK basketball season officially began today, as the Cats took part in their first practice of the season. Come December, they'll play Ohio State. Last Friday, Buckeyes head coach and Jessamine County native Chris Holtmann returned home to be honored. Keith Farmer caught up with him there.

Tributes for Coach Jim Matney pour in after news broke of his passing earlier this week. See how the UK football team and other programs across the state are honoring the late Johnson Central High School head coach.