BBN Tonight 9-7-21

Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 20:05:38-04
John Calipari PART ONE (9-7-21)
John Calipari PART TWO (9-7-21)
Kickball with the CATS (9-7-21)

John Calipari sits down exclusively with BBN Tonight to talk all things summer practice, NIL deals, team bonding, the non-conference schedule and off-season changes in our extended conversation with the head coach. What does he want his legacy to be once he retires from the game? How does he think name/image/likeness legislation will affect Kentucky basketball in the years to come?

Plus, a behind-the-scenes look at the team's kickball game with the fans. Hear from Lance Ware and Jacob Toppin!

We'll dive back into Kentucky vs. Missouri football game week prep tomorrow evening at 7:30. We'll see you then!

