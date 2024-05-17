Watch Now
BBN Tonight Episode (5-16-24)

Posted at 8:00 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 20:00:10-04
Meet Mark Fox, MBB Associate Coach (5-16-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis interviewed each of Mark Pope's assistant coaches on his staff. Associate Coach Mark Fox may be the last interview to air, but he is certainly special to the Mark Pope era.

Resilient Bats Cats (5-16-24)

Kentucky Baseball has played in five rubber matches, with three of them ending in a Kentucky win, so resilient is the first word that comes to head coach Nick Mingione's mind. Our Sierra Newton cracked open a thesaurus to learn new ways to describe the grit of this team.

