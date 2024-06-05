Watch Now
BBN Tonight Episode (6-4-24)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 04, 2024
Raena Worley is the newest Gymnastics assistant coach (6-4-24)
Mamo the hooper + Track in Eugene (6-4-24)
Happy Birthday, Craig Skinner (6-4-24)

Kentucky Baseball plays Oregon State in the first-ever NCAA Lexington Super Regional! The Cats host the Beavers starting Saturday, June 8 at 6 p.m., and game two is Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

UK Gymnastics has a new assistant coach, and it's one of the most decorated gymnasts to ever wear a Kentucky leotard. Welcome back home to Raena Worley!

The Track & Field team is in Eugene, Oregon, competing in the NCAA Outdoor Championships. 18 Cats are vying for their chance at gold.

Happy Birthday to Kentucky Volleyball head coach Craig Skinner!

