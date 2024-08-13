Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Episode (8-12-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted
and last updated
New look offense (8-12-24)
Catching up with J.Q. Hardaway (8-12-24)
See ya next time! (8-12-24)

It's week three of Kentucky Football's fall camp, and UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about what we know about this team so far!

With Andru Phillips in the NFL, the cornerback position opposite Maxwell Hairston is up for grabs. The name J.Q. Hardaway remains a contender in the conversation. BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton caught up with the junior at practice.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18