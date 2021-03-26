Menu

BBN Tonight's Exclusive UK Football Coverage

Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 17:24:34-04
BBN Tonight's exclusive spring football coverage
BBN Tonight exclusive with LIAM COEN (3-25-21)
MARK STOOPS, JOSH PASCHAL (3-18-21)
Eric Wolford and Luke Fortner 3-17-21
BBN Tonight with Brad White, Yusuf Corker (3-22-21)
BBN Tonight with Jon Sumrall, DeAndre Square (3-23-21)
BBN Tonight exclusive with Josh Ali (3-22-21)
BBN Tonight exclusive with DARIAN KINNARD (3-25-21)
Spring football week 1 -- OFFENSE (3-20-21)
Spring football week 1 -- DEFENSE (3-20-21)

It's (SPRING) football time in the Bluegrass!!! Kentucky football has been back in action for spring practice, and the BBN Tonight crew has the exclusive coverage you're craving.

From in-depth conversations with Mark Stoops and the coordinators to candid conversations with the players, it's all here for you! This article will be updated with new videos throughout the spring season.

For the latest on all things UK Athletics, be sure to tune in to BBN Tonight on LEX18 News weeknights at 7:30 p.m. and follow @BBNTonight on all of your favorite social media platforms:

