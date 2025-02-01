BBN Gameday: Saturday's full episode (2-1-25)

Kinsey Lee and Keith Farmer preview Kentucky vs. Arkansas and the return of John Calipari. Hear from Mark Pope and Coach Cal.

Goose Givens joins them in the studio.

This week for the Wildcats, the UK women's basketball earned win No. 500 inside Memorial Coliseum. Plus, Malachi Moreno earns a McDonald's All-America nod!

Stick around for our Coke Play of the Week.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.