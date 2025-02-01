Watch Now
BBN Gameday: Saturday's full episode (2-1-25)

BBN Gameday airs Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. on LEX 18 & all across the UK Sports TV Network
BBN Tonight
Kinsey Lee and Keith Farmer preview Kentucky vs. Arkansas and the return of John Calipari. Hear from Mark Pope and Coach Cal.

Goose Givens joins them in the studio.

This week for the Wildcats, the UK women's basketball earned win No. 500 inside Memorial Coliseum. Plus, Malachi Moreno earns a McDonald's All-America nod!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

