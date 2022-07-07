Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
LEX18
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 20:11:39-04
BBN Tonight full episode 7-6-22
KAYLA KOWALIK IS COMING BACK! (7-6-22)
UK football at Barbasol Mini Pro Am (7-6-22)
Catching up with TYLER ULIS (7-6-22)
Have a great night, BBN! (7-6-22)

Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn are joined by UK softball senior Kayla Kowalik with an important announcement!

A few members of the UK football team volunteered at Kroger Field. We have a behind-the-scenes look at the Wildcats playing mini golf with kids from the Kentucky Children Hospital. Plus, meet the UK golf alumni playing this week in the Barbasol Championship.

Keith Farmer talks with former Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis. They catch up about his recent car accident, why he feels strongly about continuing to host basketball camps around the state of Kentucky, which of his former teammates he keeps up with, and why he decided to go back to school and finish his degree.

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News

